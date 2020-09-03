UK public tribunal to probe Uighur ‘genocide’ claims

LONDON (AP) — A prominent British human rights lawyer is convening an independent tribunal in London to investigate whether the Chinese government’s alleged rights abuses against Uighur Muslims in the far western Xinjiang region constitute genocide or crimes against humanity. The tribunal is expected to reveal new evidence and testimony in public hearings next year. It is the latest attempt to hold China accountable for its treatment of the Uighurs. Barrister Geoffrey Nice previously led the prosecution of ex-Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic over the Balkans war. The lawyer said that while his tribunal does not have governmental backing, it’s nonetheless one way to address the alleged abuses by “filling the gap in reliable information.”