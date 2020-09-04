A mixed bag this holiday

Perfect Friday afternoon and Saturday fun day...

Breezy, but pleasant described our end of the work week. For those traveling this weekend, it’s a good start, and the weather should cooperate for Saturday, too. Sunny skies and highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees will bring a bonus to any outdoor activities! The rest of the holiday won’t be quite as nice.

Showers and t-storms will return …

A cold front and low pressure area will move through the region Saturday night and Sunday, with more foul weather probable for Labor Day through Wednesday. Temperatures will also cool down considerably for next week as occasional rain falls on the Coulee Region. Highs will be in the 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday; and we will see 60s for the rest of the weekdays.

Pollen season continues…

Pollen and mold counts will be high over the coming days. except during periods of any extended rainfall. The ragweed pollen should remain high for awhile yet..

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden