Asian shares follow Wall Street lower as investors pull back

Asian markets and U.S. futures have fallen after stocks fell sharply on Wall Street, as investors’ exuberance faltered after a spate of record highs. Shares fell across the region Friday, with Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 down 1.1%. On Thursday, high-flying technology companies took a tumble after months of spectacular gains. The benchmark S&P 500 lost 3.5%, its biggest loss since June, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 5%. Both indexes set record highs a day earlier. Apple, the most valuable U.S. company, slumped 8%. Big Tech companies have made outsize gains this year as investors bet that they would continue posting huge profits, even with many coronavirus restrictions still in place, as people spend more time online with their devices.