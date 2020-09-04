Belarus opposition leader urges international sanctions

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The main opposition challenger in Belarus’ disputed presidential election is urging the international community to impose sanctions on “the individuals that committed electoral violations and crimes against humanity” and take other measures to stop violence against protesters. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya told the U.N. Security Council Friday that Alexander Lukashenko, who claimed victory in the Aug. 9 election, engaged in a “cynical and blatant attempt … to steal the votes of the people” and “does not represent Belarus anymore.” She said Belarus won’t be held hostage “to one man’s thirst for power, “ and “the point of no return has passed.”