Foul mouth: Brewers feed off coach’s ejection, beat Indians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Corbin Burnes pitched six strong innings, Keston Hiura hit an RBI double in Milwaukee’s four-run seventh inning and the Brewers beat the Cleveland Indians 7-1. Burnes didn’t allow an earned run and only three hits to the offensively inconsistent Indians. The right-hander recently returned to the rotation after a three-game relief stint. Hiura added a two-run homer in the seventh as the Brewers won the opener of a five-game trip and broke the tie in the all-time series between the clubs. Milwaukee is 208-207 against Cleveland. The Indians have scored two runs or less in 18 of 38 games.