Passenger: Car sped through Times Square protest to escape

NEW YORK (AP) — A passenger in a car that drove through a group of Black Lives Matter protesters in New York’s Times Square on Thursday says police have interviewed all six people who were in the car and are continuing to investigate the incident. Video posted on social media showed the car jerking through a crowd blocking the street, its horn blaring as demonstrators screamed and scrambled out of the way. No one appeared to be seriously injured and no charges have been filed. Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said the incident happened as protesters and a small group of counter protesters took to the streets of the touristy Manhattan district.