Deadline approaches to apply for diversity, inclusion and equity grants

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With equal justice continuing to take center stage in the national debate, the La Crosse Public Education Foundation wants teachers and community groups to help further diverse education for local students. Applications for this special grant program from the foundation are due by Sept. 15.

The foundation will provide $30,000 to fund initiatives that address racial justice and other equality programs in local schools. Support comes from two key community partners, The Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration and Mayo Clinic Health System.

The foundation's executive director, David Stoeffler, said money from this grant program has helped support supplies, speakers and even trips for students to take their education beyond the classroom.

"We have funded more than $50,000 in these types of projects during the past three years," said Stoeffler.

Stoeffler added that because this is a unique opportunity, the grant money will be available earlier than typical funding efforts. With the Sept. 15 deadline, the foundation will award the grants in early October.

Find an application by clicking here.