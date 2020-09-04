Energy efficiency company opens manufacturing facility

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - "CompRex" opened its manufacturing facility on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The company produces equipment that helps power plants, petrol and aviation facilities improve their energy efficiency.

CompRex business manager Cindy Jia said she's excited to have their own place after five years working out of JavaVino cafe.

"Coming back and seeing the first-hand impacts that have been made after visiting power plants, after visiting our customers, I see this really does have an impact and people are seeing it in their lives," Jia said.

She said they hope to manufacture their equipment commercially and then expand in La Crosse and internationally.