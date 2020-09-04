Ex-Marine wins Democratic primary for Joe Kennedy III’s seat

Ex-Marine Jake Auchincloss has won a packed primary to become the Democratic nominee to fill the U.S. House seat being vacated by Rep. Joe Kennedy III in Massachusetts. The Newton city councilor edged out six fellow Democrats in a race for the 4th Congressional District. The contest took until early Friday to decide after a deluge of mid-pandemic votes overwhelmed several cities and towns during Tuesday’s primary. After graduating from Harvard College in 2010, Auchincloss served as a captain in the Marine Corps. He commanded infantry in Afghanistan in 2012 and led an anti-narcotics platoon in Panama in 2014.