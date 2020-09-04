Fireworks factory blaze kills 7 in southern India

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police say a blaze at a fireworks factory in southern India has killed six workers and the owner, all women, and injured another two. Five people died on the spot and another two during treatment of severe burns. The cause is being investigated. All workers have been accounted for at the small licensed manufacturing unit in a village near Cuddalore, south of Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu state. Fireworks manufacturing is a big business in India, with firecrackers often used in festivals and weddings. Many illegal factories with little safety precautions produce firecrackers that are cheaper to buy than legally made ones. In September last year, a large explosion at a fireworks factory killed 22 people in northern Punjab state.