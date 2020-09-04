First-responders give their input about the Federal CARES Act

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The state of Wisconsin received nearly $2 billion in Federal CARES Act funding, and the D.H.S. allocated $100 million to long-term nursing homes an emergency medical services.

Kent Stein, Operations Manager for Tri-State Ambulance, said prior February, his team was busy when COVID 19 hit, and they saw a 30 percent drop in call volume. This drop in calls caused Tri-State issues, as they are a non-tax-subsidized agency or private nonprofit. Stein said when calls for service dropped, so did Tri-State income.

"The drop in calls affected Tri-State negatively," Stein said. "Because of the reduction in paying calls, we experienced a pretty significant increase in cost because of the requirement of P.P.E. for COVID 19."

Stein said it is challenging to find P.P.E. (personal protective equipment) because the whole nation needs equipment.

Chris Anderson, the President for the (PAAW) Professional Ambulance Association of Wisconsin, said most E.M.S. providers received little to no funding, some only a check of a few dollars over $1,200.

"We will keep putting our message out there to receive more funding," Anderson said. "We will keep sending letters and emails to Wisconsin D.H.S. until we get someone's attention in Madison."

The second round of CARES payments issued to providers will take into account lost revenue plus expenses. That second round check is expected to be delivered by September 15.