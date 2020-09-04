Sri Lankan, Indian ships, aircraft try to douse tanker fire

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Ships, boats and aircraft from Sri Lanka and India have escalated efforts to douse a fire raging on an oil tanker off eastern Sri Lanka as authorities confirmed one crew member had died “in a boiler explosion.” The fire started Thursday in an engine room boiler on the MT New Diamond. A Sri Lankan navy spokesman says the fire is still raging Friday but hasn’t spread into the oil storage area of the tanker. One crew member was injured. The tanker was carrying 270,000 metric tons of crude oil from a Kuwaiti port to the Indian port of Paradip.