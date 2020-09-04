Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Atlantic 21, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 10
Belle Plaine 32, Pekin 0
Cedar Falls 39, Waterloo, West 0
East Marshall, LeGrand 20, BCLUW, Conrad 6
Grundy Center 35, Dike-New Hartford 0
Marshalltown 42, Newton 8
Northeast, Goose Lake 20, North Cedar, Stanwood 14
Saint Ansgar 23, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6
South Hamilton, Jewell 45, Madrid 6
Southeast Polk 29, Ankeny Centennial 0
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 62, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 14
Spencer 35, Denison-Schleswig 7
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 30, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 8
Van Meter 40, Earlham 0
Vinton-Shellsburg 7, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 6
West Liberty 20, West Branch 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Charles City vs. Union Community, LaPorte City, ccd.
Clear Lake vs. Osage, ccd.
Mason City vs. Fort Dodge, ccd.
Mid-Prairie, Wellman vs. Regina, Iowa City, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/