Friday’s Scores

9:24 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Atlantic 21, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 10

Belle Plaine 32, Pekin 0

Cedar Falls 39, Waterloo, West 0

East Marshall, LeGrand 20, BCLUW, Conrad 6

Grundy Center 35, Dike-New Hartford 0

Marshalltown 42, Newton 8

Northeast, Goose Lake 20, North Cedar, Stanwood 14

Saint Ansgar 23, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6

South Hamilton, Jewell 45, Madrid 6

Southeast Polk 29, Ankeny Centennial 0

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 62, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 14

Spencer 35, Denison-Schleswig 7

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 30, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 8

Van Meter 40, Earlham 0

Vinton-Shellsburg 7, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 6

West Liberty 20, West Branch 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Charles City vs. Union Community, LaPorte City, ccd.

Clear Lake vs. Osage, ccd.

Mason City vs. Fort Dodge, ccd.

Mid-Prairie, Wellman vs. Regina, Iowa City, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

