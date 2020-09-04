Gov. Evers announces $5 million COVID-19 cultural organization grant program

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) -- On Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers announced the launch of a $5 million COVID-19 Cultural Organization Grant program.

The program aims to assists Wisconsin cultural organizations that have been economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA).

Eligible organizations can receive grant awards up to $250,000 to cover pandemic-related impacts, including: lost revenue, increased work compensation costs, cleaning and sanitation, and purchases of services or equipment to facilitate telework by employees.

This effort is funded through the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars.

“Our nonprofit art and cultural organizations are a great source of pride, history, and expression for all Wisconsinites,” said Gov. Evers. “These organizations also play a pivotal role in both local and statewide economies, including significant tourism activity, and will be critical to our state’s financial recovery.”

Eligible organizations must have a primary mission to produce, present or exhibit cultural disciplines such as music, dance, theater, literature and the visual arts, or items of environmental or scientific interest.

“This program will build-upon the important work that the Wisconsin Arts Board has already done to support the arts and humanities in our state,” said DOA Secretary Joel Brennan. “During these challenging and historic times, we need these institutions now more than ever for hope and healing.”

Grant applications are due to DOA by no later than 2 p.m. on Wed., Sept. 30, 2020. A webinar about the program is scheduled for Sept 10.

More information is available on the DOA website.