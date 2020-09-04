Indian, Chinese defense ministers meet amid border tensions

NEW DELHI (AP) — Defense ministers of India and China have met in the Russian capital as the two sides try to resolve rising tensions along their disputed border in the eastern Ladakh region, where a June clash killed 20 Indian soldiers. Neither side gave details of the meeting Friday between India’s Rajnath Singh and China’s Gen. Wei Fenghe. It was the first high-level contact between the two sides since the standoff erupted months ago. The ministers met on the sidelines of a gathering of the defense chiefs of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Wei told Singh the sides should “cool down” the situation and “maintain peace and tranquility,” the Chinese Ministry of Defense said. However, it said responsibility for the tension lies completely with India.