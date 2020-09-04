Labor Day weekend outlook

Windy!

Thursday brought really windy conditions with max wind gusts upwards of 40 mph at the La Crosse airport! We had highs in the mid 70s on Thursday with slightly warmer temperatures expected on Friday. Highs in the area should top out in the mid to upper 70s. It will be breezy but not as bad as we saw on Thursday. We can expect gusts upwards of 25 mph. Mostly sunny skies will give way to a few clouds and the slight chance for a sprinkle or two later in the day Friday.

Weekend Outlook

Temperature wise this weekend looks pretty spectacular. Saturday brings highs near 80 degrees with sunshine and fairly light winds. Thunderstorms are looking more likely overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, some could be on the stronger end so if you are camping stay up to date with our latest forecast! Sunday morning storms should give way to highs in the mid 80s for the afternoon. Monday a few showers are possible with highs in the mid 70s, right now NOT looking like a washout for any of the days so outdoor plans are looking just fine.

Cool

I'm seeing highs in the low 60s with rain for next week especially early on. We are looking to rebound into next weekend however with upper 60s and low 70s returning. This forecast has a bit of everything!

Have a great weekend,

-Meteorologist Warren Sears