Madrid struggles with Europe’s acutest 2nd wave of pandemic

MADRID (AP) — Madrid is further restricting family reunions and social gatherings to curb a sharp spike in confirmed coronavirus cases as schools are set to reopen. Authorities said Friday that an existing ban on outdoor meetings of more than 10 people is being extended indoors because most recent infections have been tied to gatherings in private homes. Attendance at funerals, burials, weddings and religious celebrations, as well as group visits to museums or guided tourism will also be restricted starting on Monday. Over one-third of Spain’s new virus infections are in and around the densely populated capital. The regional health chief said that despite the new restrictions, the situation already is being brought under control.