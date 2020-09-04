Minnesota reports 856 more COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Friday that 10 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

MDH said six of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 1,847 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, health officials said. MDH said 1,354 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Health officials also reported in Friday's update that 856 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota.

Fourteen cases were reported in Winona County along with one case moved from another county, Winona County Public Health said.

Fillmore and Houston counties had two new cases each according to MDH.

A total of 78,966 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 8,596 health care workers, MDH said.

The Department reported that 70,537 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

Health officials also reported more than 18,600 COVID-19 tests in Friday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 1,558,831. MDH said about 1,168,307 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

As of Friday, there are 274 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 138 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the ICU, MDH said. That's the same number of patients hospitalized in the ICU, and two more patients hospitalized not in the ICU than the Department reported in Thursday's update.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

