Minnesota uses big 3rd quarter to top Dallas 88-75

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Damiris Dantas had 18 points and 13 rebounds, Napheesa Collier added 14 points and 14 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Dallas Wings 88-75. Minnesota trailed 49-41 at halftime but pulled away in the third quarter by going on a 22-5 run – with nine points from Bridget Carleton. The Wings only made one field goal through the first six-plus minutes of the third quarter, and finished with 26 second-half points. Odyssey Sims scored 16 points and rookie Crystal Dangerfield added 15 for Minnesota. Allisha Gray led Dallas with a career-high 26 points.