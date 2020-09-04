Polanco, Donaldson start with homers; Twins beat Tigers 2-0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco and Josh Donaldson hit back-to-back homers to lead off the bottom of the first inning. Randy Dobnak bounced back with five scoreless innings and the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 2-0 in the first game of Friday’s doubleheader. Dobnak gave up just four hits, a walk, and struck out four batters. Taylor Rogers finished off his eighth save in 10 chances. The consecutive leadoff homers were the third allowed by Detroit starter Matt Boyd (1-5) this season. He also gave up back-to-back home runs to the Chicago White Sox to start games on Aug. 12 and 17.