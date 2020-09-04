Police identify man killed by Bettendorf officer

BETTENDORF, Iowa (AP) — Authorities identified the man shot to death by a Bettendorf police officer 53-year-old Timothy Alan Clevenger, of Silvis. Clevenger was killed in the Thursday afternoon shooting after officers responded to a Bettendorf home. Officers say Clevenger was holding a sharp-edged weapon near children, putting them in danger, when he was shot. The Quad-City Times reported Friday that county records listed Clevenger as the owner of the home where the shooting occurred. It was registered as a child-development home. Police say they won’t identify the officer who shot Clevenger until state investigators formally interview the officer. The officer is on administrative leave.