Police make another arrest in Des Moines murder case

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police have made a second arrest in the murder of a man who was shot to death in a neighborhood near Drake University. Police said Friday they charged 27-year-old Michael Jermaine Jacobs of Des Moines with first-degree murder in the death of 36-year-old Sean Newman of Des Moines. Whitney Ann Davis, 33, of Des Moines was charged a day earlier with first-degree murder in the case. Police said in a news release Friday that the evidence indicates that Jacobs was the person who shot and killed Newman on Wednesday.Detectives are continuing the investigation, but no additional arrests are expected.