Police make another arrest in Des Moines murder case

5:30 pm Iowa news from the Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police have made a second arrest in the murder of a man who was shot to death in a neighborhood near Drake University. Police said Friday they charged 27-year-old Michael Jermaine Jacobs of Des Moines with first-degree murder in the death of 36-year-old Sean Newman of Des Moines. Whitney Ann Davis, 33, of Des Moines was charged a day earlier with first-degree murder in the case. Police said in a news release Friday that the evidence indicates that Jacobs was the person who shot and killed Newman on Wednesday.Detectives are continuing the investigation, but no additional arrests are expected.

Associated Press

