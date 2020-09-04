Rep. Ron Kind and challenger Derrick Van Orden on the HEROES Act

La Crosse/Onalaska, WI (WXOW) A bill containing substantial support for schools throughout the country is in the U.S. Senate.

It's called the HEROES Act.

Wisconsin Third District Representative Ron Kind says it contains three primary components for schools.

The first is funding for personal protective equipment, comprehensive testing and tracing along with disinfecting equipment.

It also contains funding for state a local budgets where much of the school funding comes from according to Represetative Kind.

And it would provide funding for broadband access.

The House passed the bill in May and Kind supports it.

Kind's challenger is Derrick Van Orden with whom we spoke about the Act. Through a statement, he said, in part, "The HEROES Act is not a good faith effort to provide relief to Americans suffering during the COVID-19 crisis.

During a recent conversation he said it contains close to one trillion dollars, in his words, "designed to bail out cities and states that are failed."

Mr. Van Orden said, "I don't think it's appropriate for the taxpayers in western Wisconsin or Wisconsin at all, to pay money to these cities to try to bail them out. . ."

Through a statement he said, in part, "Speaker Pelosi wrote the bill in secret with no input from republican legislators and that is unacceptable.

Representative Kind hopes the Senate will take up the Act after Labor Day.