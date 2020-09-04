UN experts raise concerns over Hong Kong security law

HONG KONG (AP) — Seven human rights experts affiliated with the U.N. have raised concerns over Hong Kong’s national security law in a letter addressed to Chinese authorities, saying that the law infringes on certain fundamental rights. In a letter released on Friday, they said that the national security law raised a “serious risk” that fundamental freedoms, such as the freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, may be infringed upon. Hong Kong’s sweeping national security law makes secessionist, subversive, or terrorist activities illegal, as well as foreign intervention in the city’s internal affairs. Critics say the law effectively ends the “one country, two systems” framework under which Hong Kong was promised a high degree of autonomy after it was passed from British to Chinese rule.