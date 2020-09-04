US paper says reporter was held in China’s Inner Mongolia

BEIJING (AP) — A U.S. newspaper says one of its journalists was detained and then expelled from China’s Inner Mongolia region while covering tensions over a new policy that reduces the use of the Mongolian language in education. The Los Angeles Times says in a story published online Thursday that the reporter was interrogated at a police station, grabbed by the throat and pushed into a cell and held for four hours before being forced to leave on a train. Protests and boycotts have broken out over a move to increase the use of Chinese at schools where Mongolian has been the main language of instruction. Opponents see the move as an attempt to force them to assimilate into China’s majority Han culture.