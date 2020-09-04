UW-La Crosse Marching Band plays on

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The UW-La Crosse Screaming Eagles Marching Band still plans to play virtual events despite fall sports and parade cancellations.

Drummers hosted auditions on Friday and prepared for first virtual concert for "Steppin' Out in Pink 2020".

Marching Band Director Tammy Fisher said the biggest challenge was convincing the administration that it was safe for the band to perform, based on scientific aerosol studies.

"I want them to walk away feeling like they got the best out of what they could," Fisher said. "We've been apart too long and we need music."

Snare drummer Tyler Oleson said he's glad they can perform but sad that the band doesn't have the same time to bond as they would during a regular season.

"It's just getting to be with the people that we like to be with and playing music and just being a family," Oleson. "Having that taken away sucks but it is what it is and we just have to get along with it and look forward to next year."