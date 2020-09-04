 Skip to Content

Vernon County to host another free COVID-19 testing location

9:50 am
HILLSBORO, Wis. (WXOW)- The Vernon County Health Department will be hosting the third free COVID-19 testing location on Friday, Sept. 11 from 10 am to 4 pm at Hillsboro Fireman’s Park in Hillsboro.

The event is a partnership between the health department, emergency management, and the WI National Guard. Testing will take place in a drive-thru format with 400 tests available.

The testing is opening to any individual who feels that they have symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms can include:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

For further questions check Vernon County Health Dept. website or call 608-637-5251

