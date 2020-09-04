Vernon County to host another free COVID-19 testing location

Vernon County to host another free COVID-19 testing locationNew
HILLSBORO, Wis. (WXOW)- The Vernon County Health Department will be hosting the third free COVID-19 testing location on Friday, Sept. 11 from 10 am to 4 pm at Hillsboro Fireman’s Park in Hillsboro.
The event is a partnership between the health department, emergency management, and the WI National Guard. Testing will take place in a drive-thru format with 400 tests available.
The testing is opening to any individual who feels that they have symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms can include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
For further questions check Vernon County Health Dept. website or call 608-637-5251