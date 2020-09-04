Vernon County to host another free COVID-19 testing location

HILLSBORO, Wis. (WXOW)- The Vernon County Health Department will be hosting the third free COVID-19 testing location on Friday, Sept. 11 from 10 am to 4 pm at Hillsboro Fireman’s Park in Hillsboro.

The event is a partnership between the health department, emergency management, and the WI National Guard. Testing will take place in a drive-thru format with 400 tests available.

The testing is opening to any individual who feels that they have symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms can include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

For further questions check Vernon County Health Dept. website or call 608-637-5251