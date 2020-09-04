VIRUS DIARY: In Hawaii, pandemic, pregnancy and plumerias

HONOLULU (AP) — It was an overpowering scent of plumeria flowers while setting out for a run that gave a Hawaii reporter the first hint she could be pregnant. Then she was able to run longer distances than normal. During previous pregnancies, she temporarily developed a superhuman sense of smell and a boost in running performance. She brushed it off as part of the constant longing for a third child. Also, with a pandemic raging, it just wasn’t a good time. But after sudden food cravings, a home test confirmed she’s pregnant. Despite the pandemic, the pregnancy brings a calming hope.