Wildlife agency seeks to carve out areas from protections

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. wildlife officials are proposing to exempt some areas from habitat protections that are meant to save imperiled species. Friday’s announcement by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service would place greater weight on the economic benefits of development when deciding if land or water should be protected. It’s the latest move by the Trump administration in a years-long overhaul of how the Endangered Species Act is used. Wildlife advocates say it could open up areas crucial for endangered species’ survival to more drilling, mining and logging. Administration officials say the proposal gives more deference to local governments seeking to build things like schools and hospitals.