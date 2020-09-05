A Lion’s share of community connection

Trempealeau, WI - (WXOW) - Cars lined up early in Trempealeau and the Lions Club was ready for each and every one of them. Back by popular demand was the organization's Drive-Thru.

Volunteers took orders and served up food and drinks. The official menu included several Wisconsin favorites including cheese curds, brats and the ultimate catfish sandwich. The top seller on the drink side, a root beer float.

"So far it's been fantastic," Brian Riehle, President of the Lions Club, said. " Everybody's working so hard, it's been great."

With the cancellation of this year's Catfish Days celebration, the drive-thru offered the community an opportunity to come out and enjoy a small celebration. Proceeds from the event go back into the community for various projects.

To find out more about the Trempealeau Lions Club, go to their Facebook page.