Buxton beats out infield single in 9th; Twins top Tigers 4-3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Miguel Sanó led Minnesota’s rally against the Detroit bullpen with a home run and the tying single in the ninth inning, before Byron Buxton beat out an infield single for the game-winning RBI to give the Twins a 4-3 victory over the Tigers. Sanó singled to drive in Josh Donaldson, who walked to start the ninth against José Cisnero. With two outs and two strikes, Buxton hit a slow grounder to shortstop Willi Castro. One of the fastest players in baseball, Buxton blazed down the first-base line and just beat Castro’s throw. The Twins have won five straight games.