Civale scheduled to start as Cleveland hosts Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers (18-19, third in the NL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (23-15, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Milwaukee: Brandon Woodruff (2-3, 3.67 ERA) Cleveland: Aaron Civale (3-4, 3.72 ERA)

LINE: Indians 1; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Milwaukee will face off on Saturday.

The Indians are 9-8 on their home turf. The Cleveland pitching staff averages 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, Shane Bieber leads them with a mark of 14.4.

The Brewers are 10-9 on the road. Milwaukee has slugged .378 this season. Christian Yelich leads the team with a .468 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits and nine home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Franmil Reyes leads the Indians with 45 hits and is batting .331.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 15 extra base hits and is batting .198.

INJURIES: Indians: Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

Brewers: Ray Black: (shoulder), Avisail Garcia: (hamstring), Ryan Braun: (back), Manny Pina: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.