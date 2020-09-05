Environment activists blockade UK newspaper printing plants

LONDON (AP) — Environmental activists have blockaded two British printing plants, disrupting the distribution of several national newspapers. The group Extinction Rebellion said it targeted printworks at Broxbourne, north of London, and Knowsley in northwest England that are owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. Dozens of protesters locked themselves to vehicles and bamboo scaffolding to block the road outside the plants. The facilities print Murdoch-owned papers The Sun and The Times, as well as the Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail and the Financial Times. The group said it was disrupting the newspapers “to expose the failure of these corporations to accurately report on the climate and ecological emergency.” The government called the action unacceptable.