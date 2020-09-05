Ex-FBI agent: Attacks from Trump ‘outrageous’ and ‘cruel’

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former FBI agent who was fired because of derogatory text messages about Donald Trump writes in a new book that he believes the president has been compromised by Russia. Peter Strzok’s book traces his career from respected counterintelligence agent to the man who came to embody Trump’s scorn of the FBI and his characterization of the Russia probe as a “witch hunt.” Strzok says it was “horrible” being targeted by the president’s public attacks. He says he regrets his tweets created an opening for people to question the FBI’s work and to bolster conspiracy theories.