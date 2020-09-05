Farmer’s Market In Full Effect

La Crosse, WI - (WXOW) - The Saturday Farmer's Market at Cameron Park continues to thrive despite the changes that have come with COVID-19. Vendors have still been able to sell plenty of produce, along with various other products including baked goods, honey, soaps and even jewlery. Organizers say there's still plenty to enjoy in the weeks to come.

"The vendors have done their part to bring everything here," said Market Manager Linda Vale. "We will continue the market through October so we just need that support to keep going so that the farmers can breathe easier through the winer when they are not able to come to the market to sell."

The market has been able to take on the challenges that have come in the age of COVID. This year they have created a pre-order program customers can take advantage of, including curbside pick-up.

It's been a year that has seen a great amount of positive energy among both vendors and shoppers.

"Everybody's attitude has been so wonderful," said Vale. "You can come down and have that safe interaction that we all need and crave and it's just the community coming together for a really positive reason."

For more information about the market, go to http://www.cameronparkmarket.org/