4 dead after Philadelphia house fire; cause investigated

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say four people were found dead after a row home fire in Philadelphia. Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said fire crews were called to the blaze in the Kensington neighborhood shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday and found heavy flames and smoke in the first and second floors. Thiel says 60 firefighters, medics and support personnel pushed hoses into the building and found several victims. Another fire official confirmed that four people were found dead. The medical examiner will determine whether the deaths were fire-related. The cause of the fire is being investigated.