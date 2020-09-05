Holiday weekend on water

La Crosse, WI - (WXOW) - A picture perfect Saturday did not disappoint boaters for what is often the last big holiday weekend in the water. All along the Mississippi River, boats of various sizes along with jet skis made there way and wakes in both directions.

Safety first was the message from the Wisconsin DNR and local boat patrols.

"During the holiday weekends boat traffic definitely picks up," La Crosse Deputy Jordan Stratman said. "There's just a lot of traffic on the river so you want to be aware out there, along with being courteous."

One key thing stressed is the importance of flotation devices always being worn. Stratman said everyone in any boat should be wearing life jackets. The DNR noted that it's just as important that each jacket is properly sized and up to coast guard code. It's also recommended that boats have a second flotation device that can be thrown for emergency assistance.