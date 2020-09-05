Pandemic slows 2nd year of bank shooting survivor’s crusade

CINCINNATI (AP) — While Whitney Austin has made impressive gains in her recovery from 12 close-range gunshots, progress in the former bank executive’s new life’s mission has been slowed by the pandemic. Frustrated over increases in gun violence in recent months and lack of movement on gun ownership reforms legislation, she remains active and dedicated to helping achieve change. Her Whitney/Strong Foundation will stage a second annual fundraiser this month, although virtually this time, in a combination of shooting survivors and artists. Austin, meanwhile, can celebrate the apparent end of her surgeries and continued ability to, “miraculously,” live “a life of purpose.”