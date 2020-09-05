Storms likely overnight, some strong

Gorgeous Saturday!

Wow what a day! Most of us made it to the upper 70s and low 80s by Saturday afternoon with plenty of sunshine and low humidity levels. We will stay dry for a remainder of the evening but then thunderstorm chances return after midnight.

Storms Return

We could have a very active night on our hands, especially for those to the west of the Mississippi River. High resolution models are in good agreement of overnight thunderstorms popping up over central MN and then tracking in our direction. Right now, the SPC has areas across SE MN and NE IA in a "slight risk" for severe thunderstorms, with the rest of us in a "marginal risk". Right now the main concern is looking to be large hail and heavy downpours with frequent lightning. TIMING looks to be after midnight through 6 AM as of right now. As the storms near the Mississippi River they will lose a bit of strength but still could be on the stronger side. Most of those in our area can at the least expect some rain and thunder overnight. IF YOU KNOW ANYONE CAMPING PLEASE SHARE THE STORM POTENTIAL WITH THEM FOR THE OVERNIGHT HOURS, ESPECIALLY FOR THOSE WEST OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER.

Extended Outlook

Sunday will be our warmest day of the week with mid 80s in the afternoon and slightly more humid conditions. A cold front sweeps through overnight into Monday morning bringing our highs WAY down to the 60s Monday and then only the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. This is a wet forecast with scattered showers late Monday and then pretty persistent rain for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs should reach the 70s again by next weekend.

Stay weather aware tonight!

-Meteorologist Warren Sears