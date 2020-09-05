Thai students seeking reforms debate education minister

BANGKOK (AP) — Round 2 of a dialogue between Thailand’s education minister and high school students seeking radical reforms has taken place with a robust though mostly polite exchange of views but no resolution. The two sides originally engaged on Aug. 19, when students gathered outside the ministry to voice their pent-up frustrations about the country’s hide-bound educational system. The students, who have dubbed their group Bad Students in self-mocking humor, are demanding an end to harassment for their activities, abolition of outmoded draconian regulations and total reform of the educational system. If Nataphol cannot get this done, they say, he should resign.