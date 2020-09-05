Union Berlin hosts 4,500 soccer fans amid pandemic

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin has welcomed 4,500 fans to its 2-0 win over Nuremberg. It is the biggest attendance so far for a soccer team in Germany during the coronavirus pandemic. The Bundesliga was suspended in March. No supporters had been allowed when the league resumed and completed its season after a two-month break. Union fans were only permitted to attend Saturday’s game under stringent conditions. Tickets were for club members only. The supporters had to show ID and their club membership card before entering. They had to wear masks when not in their allocated place. The game doubled as a celebration of 100 years of Union’s stadium.