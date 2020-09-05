‘World’s loneliest elephant’ okayed to quit zoo for new life

ISLAMABAD (AP) — An animal welfare group says that Kaavan the elephant, who has become a cause celebre for animal activists around the world, will be allowed to leave his Pakistani zoo and transferred to better conditions. Martin Bauer, a spokesman for Four Paws, said Saturday that the elephant has been finally given medical approval to travel, most likely to Cambodia, where he will find companionship and better conditions. Dubbed the ‘world’s loneliest elephant’, Kaavan has languished at a zoo in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad for more than 35 years. The animal welfare group Four Paws has been helping handle Kaavan’s rescue.