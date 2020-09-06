Asia Today: Beijing holds trade fair, hot spots see declines

BEIJING (AP) — Organizers reported strong turnout at an event in Beijing billed as the first hybrid online and in-person trade show staged since the coronavirus pandemic began. A total of 95,000 visitors attended the first day of a trade fair at venues where crowds were restricted by social distancing. The fair is being held as China’s economy has largely restarted, despite the devastating blow of the pandemic. Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region, South Korea had its lowest daily jump in more than three weeks and Australia’s Victoria state recorded its lowest count of new cases in more than 10 weeks.