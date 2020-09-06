Atlas Air flight makes emergency landing in Honolulu

Officials say no injuries were reported after an Atlas Air flight carrying more than 200 people had to return to Honolulu after experiencing engine problems Saturday evening. Video shared on social media showed passengers sitting in a pitch-black cabin as lights and flames flashed outside the windows. Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer says the pilot of an Atlas Air Boeing 767, with 212 people aboard, declared an emergency and returned to Honolulu, landing without incident. An Atlas Air spokesperson says the passenger flight landed safely at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport following a mechanical issue with one engine.