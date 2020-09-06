Vice-President Pence visits La Crosse Monday morning

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Vice President Mike Pence is spending part of his Labor Day visiting La Crosse.

He is coming to Dairyland Power Cooperative to speak on late Monday morning.

The theme of his remarks are on the American worker and job growth under the Trump administration.

It is the second visit to the area by the Vice President in the space of several weeks.

Pence visited a farm on Brice Prairie on July 17.

Pence was last in Wisconsin on Aug. 19 when he toured Tanckcraft in Darien. That visit corresponded with the Democratic National Convention.

WXOW is providing live coverage of the Vice President's visit to La Crosse starting at approximately 10:45 a.m.

