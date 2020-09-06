Johnson says UK will quit Brexit talks if no deal by Oct 15

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson is talking tough ahead of a crucial round of post-Brexit trade talks with the European Union. He says Britain is prepared to walk away and insists a no-deal exit would be a “good outcome for the U.K.” With talks deadlocked, Johnson says an agreement will only be possible if EU negotiators were prepared to “rethink their current positions.” The EU, in turn, accuses Britain of failing to take the negotiations seriously. EU and U.K. negotiators are meeting in London on Tuesday for the eighth round of talks since Britain left the now 27-nation bloc on Jan. 31. The two sides are seeking a new deal on trade, security and other issues.