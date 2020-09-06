For Lebanese, recovery too heavy to bear a month after blast

BEIRUT (AP) — A month after Beirut’s massive explosion, Lebanese families are still struggling with rebuilding. Many, already unable to make ends meet because of the country’s economic meltdown, now can’t bear costs of making tens of thousands of homes livable. Frustration is high, with the state almost nowhere to be seen and often-promised international help slow in coming. With winter and the rainy season only weeks away, aid groups are concerned they may not have time or resources for the mammoth job of repairing and rebuilding.