Iran airs televised confession of wrestler after Trump tweet

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran, which has a history of broadcasting suspected forced confessions, aired a statement by a wrestler who faces the death penalty. The segment came shortly after President Donald Trump criticized the case in a tweet. The segment and authorities accuse Navid Afkari, 27, of stabbing a water supply company employee amid demonstrations in 2018. Afkari’s case has generated the attention of a social media campaign that portrays him and his brothers as victims targeted over participating in protests against Iran’s Shiite theocracy. Afkari had local fame as a wrestler, a popular sport in Iran. His case has revived a demand inside the country that Iran stop carrying out the death penalty.