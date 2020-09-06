Jill Biden drawing on classroom time for case against Trump

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — School reopenings have emerged as a flashpoint this election year. And in the White House race, Jill Biden is increasingly drawing on her experience in the classroom to empathize with parents who are struggling to cope with the shift to virtual learning. She’s taking a mostly virtual 10-city tour of schools disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. She’s trying to make the case that President Donald Trump doesn’t deserve reeelection because of his handling of the outbreak. If Joe Biden becomes president, Jill Biden has pledged that his administration will make listening to teachers’ concerns a priority. She also could play a role in shaping school reopenings.