Wisconsin Update: 893 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin confirmed 893 new positive COVID-19 cases but no new deaths.

The latest figures from the state Department of Health Services show there have been 1.3 million tested for the coronavirus, including 5,509 reported Sunday.

Health officials report 8,101 of the cases remain active. Officials report that more than 88% of people who had tested positive have recovered.

The number of people who have ever been hospitalized in the state was 6,070 on Sunday, up 22 from Saturday.

The state’s death toll from the pandemic remained at 1,168 on Sunday.

14 new cases were reported in La Crosse County on Saturday according to the state's Department of Health Services (DHS).

Details weren't available on the demographics from the La Crosse County Health Department.

La Crosse County listed five locations on its Outbreaks and Investigations page. All are listed as high-risk. They are:

Top Shot's: August 22

Legends/Twisted Moose: August 22 from 11 pm -1:30 am

John's Bar: August 22, 24, 25

The Ridge Restaurant: August 25

Neighbor's Bar: August 28 from 9 pm-2 am

The health department said that anyone who was at a high-risk location on the dates mentioned should fill out a Risk Screening and Referral Form for referral for testing, if appropriate, quarantine at home, and limit contact with others.

Wisconsin hospitals are currently treating 286 patients with COVID-19. Of those, 96 are in intensive care units.

In the Western Region, which comprises La Crosse, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, Monroe, Vernon, Crawford, and Grant counties, a total of eight people are hospitalized with the virus, one fewer than Saturday. Six are in intensive care, up one from the day before.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers:

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Buffalo 89 (+0) 2 Crawford 120 (+2) 0 Grant 474 (+13) 18 Jackson 77 (+0) 1 La Crosse 1,326 (+14) 2 Monroe 303 (+1) 2 Trempealeau 442(+1) 2 Vernon 117 (+2) 0 Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments

